Orosur Mining (LON:OMI) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $20.10

Shares of Orosur Mining Inc. (LON:OMI) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 20.10 ($0.26) and traded as low as GBX 17.51 ($0.23). Orosur Mining shares last traded at GBX 18.90 ($0.25), with a volume of 1,016,706 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 20.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 23.93. The company has a market cap of £35.60 million and a P/E ratio of -47.25.

In related news, insider Louis Emmanuel Castro bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £2,600 ($3,396.92).

Orosur Mining Inc explores, develops, and produces gold projects in South America. Its flagship project is the AnzÃ¡ exploration gold project covering an area of 231 square kilometers located in the Middle Cauca Belt in Antioquia, Colombia. The company was formerly known as Uruguay Mineral Exploration Inc and changed its name to Orosur Mining Inc in January 2010.

