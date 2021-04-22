Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) and Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) Critical Analysis

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) and Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Ovintiv has a beta of 4, meaning that its share price is 300% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gulfport Energy has a beta of 5.58, meaning that its share price is 458% more volatile than the S&P 500.

70.0% of Ovintiv shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.9% of Gulfport Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Ovintiv shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Gulfport Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ovintiv and Gulfport Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovintiv -89.63% 1.56% 0.63% Gulfport Energy -410.97% -56.71% -10.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ovintiv and Gulfport Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ovintiv 2 8 10 0 2.40 Gulfport Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ovintiv currently has a consensus price target of $22.95, suggesting a potential upside of 3.77%. Given Ovintiv’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Ovintiv is more favorable than Gulfport Energy.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ovintiv and Gulfport Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ovintiv $6.73 billion 0.85 $234.00 million $3.29 6.72 Gulfport Energy $1.35 billion 0.01 -$2.00 billion $0.72 0.07

Ovintiv has higher revenue and earnings than Gulfport Energy. Gulfport Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ovintiv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ovintiv beats Gulfport Energy on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta. Its other upstream assets comprise Eagle Ford in south Texas, Bakken in North Dakota, and Uinta in central Utah; and Duvernay in west central Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Wheatland in southern Alberta. The company was formerly known as Encana Corporation and changed its name to Ovintiv Inc. in January 2020. Ovintiv Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent of proved reserves; proved undeveloped reserves of 7 MMbbl of oil; and 923 Bcf of natural gas and 16 MMbbl of NGL. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On November 13, 2020, Gulfport Energy Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

