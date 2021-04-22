Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Major Shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents Sells 167,332 Shares of Stock

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 167,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $2,396,194.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,137,037 shares in the company, valued at $603,402,369.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Of The University Of C. Regents also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, Of The University Of C. Regents sold 82,878 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $1,183,497.84.

NYSE:ORCC opened at $14.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $14.42. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day moving average of $13.25.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $221.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.41 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 44.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.52%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $441,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2,254.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 103,240 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $785,000. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Owl Rock Capital by 52.3% during the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,357,000 after buying an additional 580,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.31.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

