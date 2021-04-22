Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Major Shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents Sells 167,332 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2021

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 167,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $2,396,194.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,137,037 shares in the company, valued at $603,402,369.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Of The University Of C. Regents also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, April 21st, Of The University Of C. Regents sold 82,878 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $1,183,497.84.

NYSE:ORCC opened at $14.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $14.42. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day moving average of $13.25.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $221.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.41 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 44.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.52%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $441,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2,254.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 103,240 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $785,000. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Owl Rock Capital by 52.3% during the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,357,000 after buying an additional 580,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.31.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC)

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit