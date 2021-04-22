Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ:OXBR opened at $1.99 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.32. Oxbridge Re has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $9.62. The company has a market cap of $11.40 million, a PE ratio of -66.33 and a beta of 0.92.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oxbridge Re stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 86,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 1.51% of Oxbridge Re as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

