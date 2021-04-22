Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 1,554 Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 50.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,454,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,700,000 after acquiring an additional 562,439 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,207,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,858,000 after buying an additional 629,092 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 176.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,624,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,158,000 after buying an additional 2,315,005 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,964,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,642,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATRA. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atara Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,761 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $25,675.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,245.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Joe Newell sold 3,886 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $79,235.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,590.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,046 shares of company stock valued at $301,138 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRA opened at $13.64 on Thursday. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $28.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.65.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.22). As a group, analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

