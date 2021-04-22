Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

BEAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

BEAM opened at $74.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.43. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $126.90.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($1.03). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 529,075.00% and a negative return on equity of 103.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

Beam Therapeutics Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

