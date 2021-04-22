Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DRNA. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,790,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,034,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,944,000 after acquiring an additional 235,875 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 314.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,620,000 after buying an additional 228,035 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $5,009,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,610,000 after buying an additional 206,171 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DRNA shares. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.44.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $29.38 on Thursday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $30.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.11. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 1.33.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.60). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.72%. The company had revenue of $40.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.82 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 6,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $158,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,326 shares in the company, valued at $158,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 4,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $114,585.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,585.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,071 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,529 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

