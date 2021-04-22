Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) by 35.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alector were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALEC. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alector during the first quarter worth $20,862,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Alector by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,706,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,950,000 after acquiring an additional 567,632 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alector in the 4th quarter valued at $6,315,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alector by 160.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 112,380 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Alector in the 4th quarter valued at $1,093,000. 61.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALEC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alector from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Alector from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Alector in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Alector currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

In related news, insider Robert Paul sold 22,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $428,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,758 shares of company stock worth $1,972,685. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

ALEC stock opened at $18.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.55. Alector, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $34.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.08.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01). Alector had a negative return on equity of 53.86% and a negative net margin of 757.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 million. On average, research analysts expect that Alector, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Alector Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

