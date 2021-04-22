Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 426 Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) by 41.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 132.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,465,000 after acquiring an additional 91,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KOD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Kodiak Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.67.

Shares of KOD stock opened at $117.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.64 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.77. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.97 and a fifty-two week high of $171.21.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.17). On average, research analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $913,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,177,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 39.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

