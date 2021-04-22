PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PACW. Truist lifted their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stephens raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PacWest Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. PacWest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.11.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ PACW opened at $39.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.67. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $42.59.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.14%. Research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PACW. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 21.8% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 20,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.