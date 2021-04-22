Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PLTR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.86. The company had a trading volume of 51,079,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,836,375. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.03. Palantir Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $322.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $40,597,035.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,711,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,610,044.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,308,465 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $30,290,964.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,737,410 shares in the company, valued at $179,121,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,505,964 shares of company stock worth $139,741,356.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,105,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,350,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,406,000 after buying an additional 4,051,396 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 689.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $13,895,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $3,186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

