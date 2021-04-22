PayPie Reaches Market Cap of $2.29 Million (PPP)

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded down 31.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 22nd. In the last week, PayPie has traded 44% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PayPie coin can now be bought for about $0.0277 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges. PayPie has a market capitalization of $2.29 million and approximately $75.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.60 or 0.00072493 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00020533 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $396.90 or 0.00745482 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.83 or 0.00095469 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,325.23 or 0.08123844 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00050630 BTC.

About PayPie

PayPie (PPP) is a coin. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie . PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . PayPie’s official website is www.paypie.bb

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPie is an Ethereum based accounting platform for risk score analysis. PPP Token is the utility token which provides access to the PayPie platform for certain transactions and services, including the purchase of invoices and access to credit histories of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) “

Buying and Selling PayPie

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPie should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayPie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

