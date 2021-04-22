PDS Planning Inc Acquires 265 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Unilever were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $57.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.29. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $49.75 and a 52 week high of $63.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.5139 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 71.33%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UL. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.