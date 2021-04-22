PDS Planning Inc Has $117,000 Stock Holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Wipro were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WIT. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Wipro by 196.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Wipro during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wipro during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Wipro in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. 2.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WIT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Nomura raised Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wipro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

Wipro stock opened at $7.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.51 and its 200 day moving average is $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Wipro Limited has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $7.08.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wipro

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides IT and IT-enabled services which include IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, BPO services, cloud, mobility and analytics services, research and development and hardware and software design.

