PDS Planning Inc Raises Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,895 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 13.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,639,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1,809.9% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 15.8% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 546,368 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $166,778,000 after acquiring an additional 74,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 4.7% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,592 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Zelman & Associates cut The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.65.

NYSE:HD opened at $325.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $350.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $295.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.43. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.14 and a 12-month high of $328.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.39%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

