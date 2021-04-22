PDS Planning Inc Reduces Stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

PDS Planning Inc cut its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in The Wendy’s were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in The Wendy’s by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in The Wendy’s by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in The Wendy’s by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in The Wendy’s by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 24,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WEN. TheStreet lowered The Wendy’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on The Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Wendy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.42.

In other The Wendy’s news, insider E.J. Wunsch purchased 7,500 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $142,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 80,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,453.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WEN stock opened at $22.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.77. The Wendy’s Company has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $24.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $474.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.59 million. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.02%.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

