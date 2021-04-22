Pendragon (LON:PDG) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Pendragon (LON:PDG) in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital boosted their target price on Pendragon from GBX 12 ($0.16) to GBX 18 ($0.24) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Get Pendragon alerts:

PDG stock opened at GBX 20.02 ($0.26) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £279.68 million and a PE ratio of -11.12. Pendragon has a 1-year low of GBX 6.67 ($0.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 21.50 ($0.28). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 17.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 14.10.

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Car Store, Franchised UK Motor, Software, Leasing, and US Motor. The company sells new and used motor cars, motorbikes, trucks, and vans together with associated aftersales activities of service, body repair, and parts sales.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Pendragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pendragon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.