PENG (PENG) Price Down 13.7% This Week

PENG (CURRENCY:PENG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 22nd. In the last week, PENG has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. PENG has a total market cap of $426,388.94 and approximately $26.00 worth of PENG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PENG coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PENG alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003897 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000456 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $391.11 or 0.00721778 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00015709 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PENG Coin Profile

PENG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PENG’s total supply is 10,496,176,833 coins and its circulating supply is 7,862,708,470 coins. PENG’s official Twitter account is @coin_peng . The Reddit community for PENG is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PENG is pengcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PENG Coin is a cryptocurrency that aims to make charitable transactions more sustainable and cost-effective. By utilizing the safety, decentralization, and convenience that blockchain infrastructure provides, PENG Coin ensures donations go directly to the actual causes rather than through middlemen. PENG Coin integrates features from several other cryptocurrencies, as it is built on PIVX, DASH & DigiByte source code to provide a built-in governance system, a masternode network, low-to-zero costs and fast block times. PENG Coin incentivizes the network through a sustainable Proof-of-Stake consensus algorithm with sensible block rewards. “

PENG Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PENG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PENG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PENG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PENG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PENG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.