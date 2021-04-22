Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Receives $54.23 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.23.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PNR shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Pentair stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.52. 33,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,175. Pentair has a 1 year low of $29.25 and a 1 year high of $64.72. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.20.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $865.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Pentair will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.61%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. 80.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

