PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) PT Raised to $147.00

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $147.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.01% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.44.
Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $146.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.54 and its 200 day moving average is $140.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $203.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $126.53 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?
Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.