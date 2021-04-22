PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) PT Raised to $147.00

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $147.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $146.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.54 and its 200 day moving average is $140.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $203.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $126.53 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

