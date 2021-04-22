Personal Wealth Partners Has $49.29 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Personal Wealth Partners cut its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 712,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,413 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up 22.2% of Personal Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Personal Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $49,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,514,000. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,971,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,983,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,066,000. Finally, Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,762,000.

Shares of USMV stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.50. 3,508,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.18.

