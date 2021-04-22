Personal Wealth Partners Purchases New Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 103,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,000. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Personal Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,152,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260,071 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,125,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498,429 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,093,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,642,000 after purchasing an additional 222,875 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,859,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,457,000 after purchasing an additional 208,244 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $88,158,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.64. 29,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,061,331. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.63. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $24.43 and a 1-year high of $37.02.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

