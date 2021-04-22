PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Trading 3.7% Higher

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)’s share price shot up 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.96 and last traded at $40.57. 7,263 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 293,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.14.

Several research firms have recently commented on PETQ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PetIQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.40.

The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.53.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $164.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.48 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald Kennedy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $328,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Susan Sholtis sold 10,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $387,357.92. Following the transaction, the president now owns 15,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,719.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,573,235 shares of company stock worth $55,409,506. 24.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PETQ. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in PetIQ by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in PetIQ by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 115,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 16,558 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PetIQ by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 9,466 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PetIQ by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 16,433 shares during the period. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PetIQ by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter.

PetIQ Company Profile (NASDAQ:PETQ)

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

