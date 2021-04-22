Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) Insider Ayman Asfari Sells 19,880 Shares

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) insider Ayman Asfari sold 19,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.65), for a total transaction of £25,048.80 ($32,726.42).

PFC stock opened at GBX 112.50 ($1.47) on Thursday. Petrofac Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 90.66 ($1.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 241.75 ($3.16). The company has a market capitalization of £389.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 112.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 130.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.73, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.35.

About Petrofac

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

