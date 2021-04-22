Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PBR has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.25 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bradesco Corretora cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.30 target price on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.66.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $8.33 on Thursday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $11.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.14 and its 200 day moving average is $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 2.04.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $13.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a negative net margin of 7.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2,744.8% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,123 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 10,732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.26% of the company’s stock.

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

