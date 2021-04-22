Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) Given a €150.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PFV. Kepler Capital Markets set a €137.00 ($161.18) price objective on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Warburg Research set a €143.50 ($168.82) price objective on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €142.63 ($167.79).

PFV opened at €169.40 ($199.29) on Monday. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a one year low of €144.00 ($169.41) and a one year high of €192.80 ($226.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €159.96 and its 200-day moving average is €164.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a PE ratio of 52.69.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. The company provides helium leak detectors. It offers hybrid bearing and splitflow turbo pumps, magnetically levitated turbo pumps, turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, multi-stage roots pumps, and dry process pumps, as well as roots pumping stations; and leak detectors, mass spectrometers, gauge heads, and gas analysis equipment.

