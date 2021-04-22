Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 1.5% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its stake in Pfizer by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 205,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,444,000 after buying an additional 10,062 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 95,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after buying an additional 19,790 shares in the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $828,000. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 111,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.47.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.70. The company had a trading volume of 760,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,243,469. The company has a market capitalization of $215.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.88%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

