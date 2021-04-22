Barclays Boosts Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Price Target to $110.00

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $103.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PM. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.31.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.33. The company had a trading volume of 82,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,883,891. Philip Morris International has a 1 year low of $66.85 and a 1 year high of $95.60. The company has a market capitalization of $147.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.27.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

