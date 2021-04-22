Pickle Finance (PICKLE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $9.97 Million

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. Over the last week, Pickle Finance has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. Pickle Finance has a market capitalization of $23.31 million and $9.97 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pickle Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $17.29 or 0.00031633 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pickle Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00073130 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00020257 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.19 or 0.00739518 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.56 or 0.00096158 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,517.28 or 0.08264992 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00050855 BTC.

Pickle Finance Profile

Pickle Finance (CRYPTO:PICKLE) is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,373,259 coins and its circulating supply is 1,348,142 coins. Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pickle Finance is pickle.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Pickle Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pickle Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pickle Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pickle Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pickle Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.