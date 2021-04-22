Pinkcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $8.47 Million (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 22nd. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $8.47 million and approximately $124,384.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pinkcoin has traded up 51.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $309.32 or 0.00560713 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005928 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00028656 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,802.62 or 0.03267647 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000116 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000131 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000270 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 452,127,674 coins and its circulating supply is 426,867,238 coins. The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

