Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Buys 264 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 7.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $304,237,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 337.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,682,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,010 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,140,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,473 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $30,784,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 169.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 485,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,872,000 after purchasing an additional 304,935 shares in the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

PRU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.36.

In other Prudential Financial news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $80,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $80,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $97.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a PE ratio of -272.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.52 and a 12-month high of $99.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.99 and a 200 day moving average of $80.50.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $15.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.98 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 39.35%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.