Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $1.40 Million Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 74.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,409 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 7,458 shares during the period. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 833,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,179,000 after purchasing an additional 318,669 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,341,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.54. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.14 and a one year high of $110.93.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

