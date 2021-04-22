Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $683,000 Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 6,936 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Presima Inc. boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 564,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,944,000 after buying an additional 145,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WPC. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $73.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.22 and a 52-week high of $76.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.70. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 0.72.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.15 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $1.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 83.80%.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

