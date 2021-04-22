Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 49 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 17.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth about $5,643,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 13.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,000,000 after acquiring an additional 8,962 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.5% during the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.08.

NOC stock opened at $345.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $282.88 and a one year high of $352.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $319.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.63.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 27.35%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.80, for a total transaction of $236,935.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,466 shares in the company, valued at $3,687,442.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total value of $301,619.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,530.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,286 shares of company stock worth $4,294,598. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

