Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $881.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.88 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $93.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.18. Plexus has a twelve month low of $54.31 and a twelve month high of $96.27.
PLXS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Plexus from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Sidoti lowered Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.17.
Plexus Company Profile
Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.
