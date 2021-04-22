Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $881.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.88 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $93.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.18. Plexus has a twelve month low of $54.31 and a twelve month high of $96.27.

PLXS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Plexus from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Sidoti lowered Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.17.

In other Plexus news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 3,637 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total transaction of $291,796.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,592.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Steven J. Frisch sold 3,460 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $311,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,501,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,823,824. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

