Poolz Finance Price Reaches $22.13 on Exchanges (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 22nd. Poolz Finance has a market cap of $35.05 million and $10.74 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $22.13 or 0.00040134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded down 31.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00064733 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.34 or 0.00269021 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004395 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $587.74 or 0.01065884 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00025708 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $376.94 or 0.00683595 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,405.63 or 1.00479546 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Poolz Finance

Poolz Finance was first traded on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,695 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using US dollars.

