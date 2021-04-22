PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Downgraded by Mizuho

Mizuho cut shares of PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist cut PPD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. William Blair cut PPD from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut PPD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut PPD from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut PPD from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $47.50 in a report on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. PPD has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.67.

PPD stock opened at $46.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 307.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.30 and its 200 day moving average is $35.97. PPD has a twelve month low of $21.63 and a twelve month high of $46.49.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. PPD had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that PPD will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PPD news, insider David Michael Johnston sold 60,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $2,176,351.56. Also, CEO David S. Simmons sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 669,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,139,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,492 shares of company stock valued at $10,997,846 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PPD by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,408,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147,155 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of PPD by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,032,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,874 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPD by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,554,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,504,000 after acquiring an additional 772,535 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of PPD by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,920,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,932,000 after acquiring an additional 24,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPD by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,653,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,787,000 after acquiring an additional 457,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

