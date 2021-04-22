PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target Raised to $195.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $173.00 to $195.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PPG. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of PPG Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Argus upped their target price on PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $157.61.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $173.57 on Monday. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $173.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.52 and its 200 day moving average is $142.98.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

In other news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,759,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PPG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $646,570,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,396,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,210,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,349 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,117,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $305,378,000 after acquiring an additional 671,287 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $96,792,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in PPG Industries by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 243,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,119,000 after acquiring an additional 172,686 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

