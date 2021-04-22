PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 14.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 67.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $23.71 and a twelve month high of $30.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.26. The firm has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $734,146.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,090.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $133,485.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,893.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,897 shares of company stock valued at $996,674 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

