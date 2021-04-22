PPL (NYSE:PPL) PT Raised to $33.00 at Morgan Stanley

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.02% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.
NYSE:PPL opened at $29.46 on Tuesday. PPL has a 1-year low of $23.71 and a 1-year high of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.26. The company has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.72.
In other PPL news, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $129,042.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,499,161.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $133,485.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,893.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,897 shares of company stock valued at $996,674. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in PPL by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.
PPL Company Profile
PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.
