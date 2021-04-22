PPL (NYSE:PPL) PT Raised to $33.00 at Morgan Stanley

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

Get PPL alerts:

NYSE:PPL opened at $29.46 on Tuesday. PPL has a 1-year low of $23.71 and a 1-year high of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.26. The company has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PPL will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PPL news, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $129,042.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,499,161.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $133,485.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,893.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,897 shares of company stock valued at $996,674. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in PPL by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.