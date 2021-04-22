PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for PRA Health Sciences in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.12. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut PRA Health Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.63.

PRAH opened at $164.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 47.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. PRA Health Sciences has a 12-month low of $85.45 and a 12-month high of $164.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.31. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The business had revenue of $873.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.52 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in PRA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in PRA Health Sciences by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Clinical Research and Data Solutions segment. The Clinical Research segment serves biopharmaceutical clients and offers outsourced clinical research and clinical trial related services.

