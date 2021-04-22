Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $47.93 Million

Analysts predict that Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) will post sales of $47.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $49.03 million and the lowest is $46.30 million. Preferred Bank posted sales of $43.61 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full-year sales of $194.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $186.90 million to $198.64 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $209.40 million, with estimates ranging from $195.20 million to $218.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Preferred Bank.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 30.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Preferred Bank from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.80.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Preferred Bank by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 19,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Preferred Bank by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PFBC traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.02. 195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,234. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.14 and its 200-day moving average is $49.61. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $69.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.06%.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Preferred Bank (PFBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.