Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Shares Up 3.2%

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) shares rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.02 and last traded at $32.49. Approximately 2,320 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 225,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.48.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Prelude Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.40.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.35.

In other Prelude Therapeutics news, EVP Christopher Pierce sold 828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $33,186.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,486.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Peggy Scherle sold 15,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $604,194.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,705.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,198 shares of company stock worth $1,409,631.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLD. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRLD)

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

