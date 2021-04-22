Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys New Stake in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 21.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

KIDS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist lifted their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. OrthoPediatrics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.88.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 3,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $162,225.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,094,082.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Mark C. Throdahl sold 7,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $368,772.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,239,957.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 47,686 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,408. Insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KIDS stock opened at $52.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.74 and a beta of 0.67. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $57.42.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.46). OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 34.26%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

