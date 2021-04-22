Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Makes New Investment in Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.11% of Ames National at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ATLO. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Ames National by 313.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Ames National in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new stake in Ames National in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. WBI Investments acquired a new stake in Ames National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in Ames National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATLO opened at $25.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $230.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.71. Ames National Co. has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $27.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.17.

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) last released its earnings results on Saturday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Ames National had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.72 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Ames National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%.

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Adams, Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Polk, Marshall, Ringgold, Story, Taylor, and Union counties in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

