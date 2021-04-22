Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Position in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 323.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,813 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Conduent were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conduent in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Conduent by 35.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Conduent by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Conduent by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 16,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Conduent by 235.1% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 36,803 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

NASDAQ CNDT opened at $6.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.75 and its 200 day moving average is $5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.92. Conduent Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $7.22.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Conduent news, CEO Clifford Skelton bought 20,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $100,205.85. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,916,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,297,115.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A. Scott Letier purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 247,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,887.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

