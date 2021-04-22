Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Stock Position in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) by 44.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,830 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,414,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,382,000 after buying an additional 363,762 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC grew its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 4,258,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,766,000 after purchasing an additional 166,417 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 188.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 231,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 151,316 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. 66.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RYAM opened at $9.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.63 and its 200 day moving average is $7.18. The stock has a market cap of $573.52 million, a P/E ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 3.88. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $11.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $508.00 million during the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 1.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

