Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 34,413 Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 46.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,413 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 50.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,868,000 after purchasing an additional 186,221 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 60.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,122,000 after buying an additional 147,076 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in CoreCivic by 210.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 181,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 122,758 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in CoreCivic by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 134,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 68,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 66.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 32,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 12,866 shares during the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

CXW opened at $8.73 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.45 and a 200-day moving average of $7.49. CoreCivic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $14.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.23.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $473.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.07 million. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CoreCivic

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Featured Article: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.