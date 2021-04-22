Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Takes Position in Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 13,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cohen & Company Inc. by 42.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 9,891 shares in the last quarter. 2.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cohen & Company Inc. from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of Cohen & Company Inc. stock opened at $29.71 on Thursday. Cohen & Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $52.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.42 million, a P/E ratio of -114.27 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.62.

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported $6.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $66.37 million during the quarter.

About Cohen & Company Inc.

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

