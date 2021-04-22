Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 77,466 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 533.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,466 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $3,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 130,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,633,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $689,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 254.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 16,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 17,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $55.11 on Thursday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.47 and a 1 year high of $58.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.48.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.10). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 170.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.63%. The company had revenue of $39.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Darrin Miles sold 2,200 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $105,578.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carman Alenson sold 991 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $53,514.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,302 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,100. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AGIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.75.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.